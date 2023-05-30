May 2023 (Part 1)

Ian Ganassi’s second poetry collection, True for the Moment, was published late last month by David Robert Books. Humorously wounding, inquisitive, and sharp-edged, True for the Moment was called “a book for our times, for the reality show we do not want to be part of & yet cannot avoid” by poet Mark Young. Ganassi’s translation of Book 7 of the Aeneid was published in issue 37.2, and was discussed by the author in a “Behind the Byline” interview with editor Carolyn Kuebler.