March 2023 (Part 2)

Say farewell to March with part two of our author book roundup! We’re closing out the month with five new poetry titles, and a collection of climate-oriented speculative fiction. Be sure to shop these and other books by NER authors on our Bookshop.org page.

Tanya, Brenda Shaughnessy’s sixth collection of poetry, is out now from Knopf. Dwelling in the memories of the women who set her on her artistic path, Tanya is intimacy embodied. Shaughnessy is the recipient of a 2018 Literature Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Her poem “A Mix Tape: The Hit Singularities” appeared in NER 36.4.

Ina Cariño’s sensorial debut poetry collection, Feast, released earlier this month from Alice James Books. Described as “a whole literary event” by fellow NER author Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Feast won the 2021 Alice James Award and Cariño a 2022 Whiting Award in Poetry. Their poem “Bitter Melon,” which appeared in NER 40.3, was accompanied by a “Behind the Byline” interview.

Hot off the press from Vintage is Allegra Hyde’s highly anticipated short story collection, The Last Catastrophe. These hopeful, speculative narratives wrestle with with a world transformed by climate change and “global weirding.” Hyde’s short story “Shark Fishing” appeared in issue 35.4 and was discussed in a “Behind the Byline” interview with the author.

I Feel Fine by Olivia Muenz—winner of the 2022 Gatewood Prize—is out now courtesy of Switchback Books. Prize judge Julie Carr called the work “shockingly original, haunting and strange . . . At once novelistic and radically fragmented, achingly confessional and austerely technical.” Muenz’s work is forthcoming in New England Review.

New from Yale University Press comes Mary-Alice Daniel’s Mass for Shut-Ins, the 117th volume of Yale Series of Younger Poets. Drawing on African and Western systems of myth and ritual, Daniel confronts tricontinental culture shock and her curious placement within many worlds in this strikingly original debut. Her poem “A Southern Way of Talking About Love” was published in issue 33.4.

Matthew Thorburn’s book-length sequence of poems, String, is out now from LSU Press. String tells the story of a teenage boy’s experiences in war time and its aftermath. Poet Michael Dumanis called the work “a stirring bravura performance, a love song and a song of war, a chronicle of damage, a testament to our capacity for perseverance.” Thorburn’s work has appeared in several issues of NER, most recently issue 38.1.

