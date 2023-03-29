March 2023 (Part 1)

March has been a busy month for New England Review authors! Part one of our author book roundup includes a collection of sonnets, a gut-wrenching account of the American healthcare system, and much more. Don’t forget to shop these and other titles on our Bookshop.org page.
Sophie Klahr’s collection of sonnets, Two Open Doors in a Field, is out now from Backwaters Press. Poet Mark Doty calls the collection “exhilarating and restless, as scrupulous in its attention to our little roads and highways as it is to our longings.” Klahr’s poem “Tree of Life” recently appeared in NER 43.3.
Celadon Books just released Laura Spence-Ash’s highly-anticipated debut novel Beyond That, the Sea. Author Meg Wolitzer writes, “Beyond That, the Sea is a shimmering dive into a lost past. With deft, beautiful prose, Laura Spence-Ash brings us into the worlds—both inner and outer—of two families in wartime, and over the years that follow. This novel is as haunting as it is accomplished.” Spence-Ash‘s short story “Desire Lines” appeared in NER 38.2.
From From by celebrated poet Monica Youn is out now from Graywolf Press. From From has been praised as “intimate yet expansive, [bringing] remarkable depth, candor, and intensity to personal and social history” (Publishers Weekly). Youn’s work has appeared in multiple issues of NER, most recently issue 37.1. Her poem “25th & Dolores” was an online selection from NER 22.3.
Catherine Gammon’s latest novel, The Martyrs, the Lovers, released on March 12 from 55 Fathoms Publishing. Loosely based on the life and death of the German Green Party founder and activist Petra Kelly with her partner Gert Bastian, the book’s poetic language is as beautiful as it is provoking. Gammon’s short story “Invocation” was featured in NER 39.1 and discussed by the author in a “Behind the Byline” interview.
Hot off the press from Tin House Books is Charif Shanahan‘s Trace Evidence. An affecting follow-up to his award-winning debut Into Each Room We Enter without Knowing, Shanahan continues his piercing meditations on the intricacies of mixed-race identity, queer desire, time, mortality, and the legacies of anti-Blackness in the US and abroad. Shanahan’s poem “Worthiness” appeared in NER 42.1 and was discussed by the poet in a “Behind the Byline” interview.
Ricardo Nuila’s debut novel, The People’s Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine, is now out from Scribner. Fellow NER author Javier Zamora noted, “Ricardo Nuila has achieved the impossible: writing a comprehensive, personal, and gut-wrenching account of the American healthcare system.” Nuila was the inaugural winner of the New England Review Award for Emerging Writers, and his short story “At the Bedside,” published in issue 35.1, was featured in Best American Short Stories 2015.
