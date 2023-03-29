March 2023 (Part 1)

Celadon Books just released Laura Spence-Ash’s highly-anticipated debut novel Beyond That, the Sea. Author Meg Wolitzer writes, “Beyond That, the Sea is a shimmering dive into a lost past. With deft, beautiful prose, Laura Spence-Ash brings us into the worlds—both inner and outer—of two families in wartime, and over the years that follow. This novel is as haunting as it is accomplished.” Spence-Ash‘s short story “Desire Lines” appeared in NER 38.2.