March 30, 7:30 pm ET

NER Out Loud readers, 2019

Our annual NER Out Loud and S’More Readings reception returns to the Mahaney Center for the first time since 2019!

In the tradition of Public Radio International’s “Selected Shorts,” students from Oratory Now will read selections from the New England Review in the Dance Theatre at the Mahaney Center for the Arts at 7:30 PM ET. The event will be followed by a “S’more Readings” reception with student writers who will read from their own poetry and prose.

This year’s NER Out Loud readers are Jared Ahern ’25, Alpana Bakshi ’26, Shea Brams ’26, Letu Chibssa ’26, Josey Chun ’26, Liv Davidson ’26, Max Gibson ’25, Izzo Lizardi ’25, and Grace Mtunguja ’26. They’ll read a selection of work published in NER in the past couple years.

Following the event, the audience is invited to the lobby for a “S’More Readings” reception, featuring tasty chocolate and marshmallow treats, where student writers will read their own poetry and prose. Readers are Yardena Carmi ’23, David Factor ’23, Haeun Park ’23, Rose Robinson ’24.5, Bel Spelman ’23, Leo Swainbank ’25, Pearl Tulay ’24, Kai Velazquez ’23, and Keziah Wilde ’24. The reception is coordinated by New England Review student interns Niamh Carty ’23 and Emma Johnson ’23.5.

Both events are free and open to the public. Sign language interpretation will be offered.

This event will also be live streamed.

Vaccinations and boosters (or valid medical or religious exemptions) required. Masks optional (but welcome!) except under certain conditions. Additional health and safety information here.