Winner of the 2023 Emerging Writers Award

New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference are delighted to announce the selection of Kosiso Ugwueze as the recipient of the eighth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers. She was chosen among a strong pool of emerging writers published in NER in 2022, including the six finalists.

Kosiso Ugwueze’s story “Supernova” appeared in NER 43.2.

Born in Enugu, Nigeria, and raised in Southern California, Kosiso Ugwueze is a graduate of the MFA program in the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University. Her short fiction has recently appeared in Joyland, Gulf Coast, Subtropics, and New England Review, among others. In 2020, she was awarded a Barbara Deming Memorial grant for feminist fiction. She is an adjunct lecturer in creative writing at Johns Hopkins University.

Kosiso will receive a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in August 2023, as the Stephen Donadio Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar. Congratulations to Kosiso!