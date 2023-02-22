Winter 2022-2023

Looking to curl up and get cozy with a good book? You’re in luck! This winter, we’ve collected nine new books from NER contributors, including four novels, four poetry collections, and a short story collection. Don’t forget to shop these titles on our Bookshop.org page.
Pegasus Press recently published Henriette Lazaridis’s Terra Nova. Lazaridis’s other work has appeared in Elle, The New York Times, The Millions, and Pangyrus. She founded The Drum, a literary magazine, and is a graduate of Middlebury College. Her short story “Chess Lessons” appeared in NER 27.3.
This winter, we’re returning to Sara Eliza Johnson’s Vapor, published last year from Milkweed Books. This poetry collection explores the urgency of human emotion through a glacial landscape. Johnson, a National Poetry Series winner, is the author of Bone Map. Her poem “Migration” appeared in NER 40.2.
Out now from Elixir Press is Kirk Wilson’s short story collection Out of Season, the winner of the 2021 Elixir Press Fiction Award. Among other awards, Wilson has received two Pushcart nominations and an NEA fellowship. “Banquo’s Ghost,” a short story from the collection, was originally published in NER 41.3.
Hot off the press from Tin House Books is Gabrielle Bates’s arresting debut poetry collection, Judas Goat. Vulture‘s review of the collection describes Bates as “a wise, tender witness to the parts of ourselves we rarely expose.” Her poem “Anniversary” appeared in issue 38.2.
It’s the End of the World, My Love by Alla Gorbunova, translated from the Russian by Elina Alter, released on February 7th from Deep Vellum. Meduza called the novel “one of the main—if not the main—book of this year.” Gorbunova and Alter previously collaborated on “Biomass,” which appeared in NER 39.2.
Sarah Audsley’s debut poetry collection, Landlock X, dropped earlier this month from Texas A&M University Press. Audsley’s work has appeared in The Cortland Review, Four Way Review, The Massachusetts Review, Tupelo Quarterly, and Pleiades. Her poem “Field Dress Portal” appeared in NER 41.4. She speaks about the poem in the NER Digital piece “Writer’s Notebook – Field Dress Portal.”
Viking Books has just released Rebecca Makkai’s new novel, I Have Some Questions for You. Makkai is the author of Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist The Great Believers. TIME, NPR, USA Today, Elle, and others named “I Have Some Questions for You” as a Most Anticipated Book of 2023. Makkai’s short story “The Briefcase” was published in NER 29.2.
Melinda Moustakis’s Homestead will be out on February 28th from Flatiron Books. Moustakis is a Flannery O’Connor Award and O. Henry Prize winner, and was a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 Selection. Her work has been published in American Short Fiction, The Kenyon Review, and elsewhere. Homestead is her debut novel. Moustakis’s short story “What You Can Endure” was featured in NER 32.1.
Collected Poems, the definitive collection of Ellen Bryant Voigt‘s five-decade career, is out now from W. W. Norton. Voigt has been described as “a quintessential American elegist” by the Kenyon Review and “one of the most significant poets writing today” by the Los Angeles Review of Books. Her work has appeared in multiple volumes of NER, most recently in issue 39.3.
Find more books by NER authors on our Bookshop.org page.