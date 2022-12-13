Winter 2022

Cover art by J. P. Terlizzi

A Covid diary by Zoe Valery. Leath Tonino’s defense of the American Outback. A short play by British author Charlotte Turnbull. Multi-page excerpts from poem sequences by Sandra Simonds and Diana Khoi Nguyen. New shorter poems by Kim Addonizio, Aumaine Rose Smith, and Josh Tvrdy. Explorations into the archives by Michelle Peñaloza and Nicky Beer. First English translations of poems by Meret Oppenheim and Daniela Catrileo. New short stories by Yume Kitasei, Megan Staffel, and J. E. Suárez . . . Find these and more in NER 43.4—now shipping from the printer. Catch a preview here on our website and order a copy of the winter issue today.

