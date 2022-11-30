November 2022

Get those wishlists ready! Six new books by NER authors have recently released, including a collection of short stories, two memoirs, and an essay collection. Browse our Bookshop.org page to support these and other NER authors.
Wendell Berry’s How It Went: Thirteen More Stories of the Port William Membership is out now from Counterpoint. Berry, a 2010 recipient of the National Humanities Medal, returns to his elegant world-building to capture life in fictional Port William, Kentucky between 1931 and 2021. Berry’s work appeared in the 1979 summer issue of NER.
New Directions recently published Ottilie Mulzet’s translation of László Krasznahorkai’s A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East, which was hailed as “a vision of painstaking beauty” by NPR. Mulzet won the 2019 National Book Award for her translation of Krasznahorkai’s Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming, and translated the NER Digital piece “My Gate” by Gábor Schein.
Out now from Yale University Press is Carl Phillips’s My Trade is Mystery: Seven Meditations from a Life of Writing. Phillips is the recipient of several awards, including a fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation and an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His work has appeared in multiple volumes of NER, most recently issue 42.2.
Mary-Alice Daniel’s coming-of-age memoir, A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents, releases from Harper Collins at the end of the month. In a starred review, Publisher’s Weekly described the book as “an incandescent debut . . . a gem.” Daniel’s poem, “A Southern Way of Talking About Love,” was published in NER 33.4.
Charles Holdefer’s latest novel, Don’t Look Back at Me, is now on shelves courtesy of Sagging Meniscus Press. Don’t Look Back at Me chronicles a college student’s discovery of Emily Dickinson’s correspondence with a secret lover, and explores the power of poetry to shape our lives. Holdefer’s work has appeared in several volumes of NER, most recently 37.1.
Robert Cohen’s new essay collection, Going to the Tigers, is available now from University of Michigan Press. A Professor of English at Middlebury College, Cohen’s distinctions include a Pushcart Prize, Guggenheim Fellowship, and a Whiting Writers Award. Cohen’s essay on Stanley Elkin, which appears in Going to the Tigers, was first published in NER 27.4.
