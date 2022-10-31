October 2022

Itching to add to your fall reading list? Look no further! This October, NER authors gave us multiple collections of poetry, a wrought memoir, irreverent fiction, and a timely reissue of a dystopian novel. Support these and other NER authors by shopping our Bookshop.org page.
Su Cho’s debut poetry collection, The Symmetry of Fish, is out now from Penguin Random House. The Symmetry of Fish won the 2021 National Poetry Series, selected by Paige Lewis. Cho’s poems “How to Say Water” and “Abecedarian for ESL in West Lafayette, Indiana,” were published in NER 41.1.
From Tin House Books comes Ethan Chatagnier’s debut novel, Singer Distance. In a starred review, Publisher’s Weekly praised the novel as “Soaring . . . Readers are in for a memorable adventure.” Chatagnier’s Pushcart Prize-winning story “Miracle Fruit” appeared in NER 37.4.
We Are Mermaids, Stephanie Burt’s latest poetry collection, was released by Graywolf at the start of the month. Throughout the pop-culture-filled collection, “Burt’s imagination is rendered in mellifluous, energetic language” (Publisher’s Weekly). Burt is a professor of English at Harvard University. Her essay “Skating with Delmore” appeared in NER 41.2.
Poet Emma Bolden’s debut memoir, The Tiger and the Cage, is out now from Soft Skull Press. This deeply personal work recounts Bolden’s lifelong struggle with chronic pain and endometriosis. Bolden’s poem “Confiteor” appeared in NER 41.2.
Longtime NER contributor Christine Sneed just published her latest novel, Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos, with 7.13 Books. Winner of the Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, Sneed’s new novel is a “bright, irreverent send-up of corporate America in the 21st century” (7.13 Books). Sneed’s work has appeared in several issues of NER, most recently 43.2.
Edited by Christine Sneed, Love in the Time of Time’s Up: A Short Fiction Anthology was published by Tortoise Books in early October. Booklist calls the collection “complex and hotly contemporary . . . reads like a time capsule, sure to help readers make sense of the cultural moment.” Sneed’s writing most recently appeared in NER 43.2.
Hot off the press from Wandering Aengus Press comes a reissue of Lucy Ferriss’ The Misconceiver. In The Misconceiver, “Ferriss worthily acknowledges the complexities of the abortion debate, and her dystopia . . . is thoroughly imagined” (Kirkus Review). Ferriss’ essay, “Meditation on Middle G” appeared in NER 42.1.
