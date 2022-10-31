October 2022

Longtime NER contributor Christine Sneed just published her latest novel, Please Be Advised: A Novel in Memos, with 7.13 Books. Winner of the Grace Paley Prize for Short Fiction, Sneed’s new novel is a “bright, irreverent send-up of corporate America in the 21st century” (7.13 Books). Sneed’s work has appeared in several issues of NER, most recently 43.2.