Join us for a virtual launch celebration!

Featuring Neighbor by Aubrey Levinthal

New England Review, in partnership with the Vermont Studio Center, will host a virtual launch party reading for issue 43.3 on Thursday, October 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Zoom. Contributors Da-Lin, D. M. Aderibigbe, Katie Moulton, TR Brady, and Iris A. Law will read their work from the issue, followed by a brief Q&A.



Register for the event here. A private Zoom link will be provided. Registration closes one hour before the event begins.

D. M. Aderibigbe’s debut book, How the End First Showed (University of Wisconsin Press, 2018), won the Brittingham Prize in Poetry and a Florida Book Award, and was a finalist for the Glenna Luschei Prize for African Poets. He’s the recipient of a 2022–2023 Artist Fellowship from the Mississippi Arts Commission and other fellowships from the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, the James Merrill House, OMI/Ledig House, Ucross, Jentel, and Boston University. His poems have appeared in the Nation, Ploughshares, and elsewhere. He’s an assistant professor in the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi.

TR Brady is a poet and fiber artist. Their work has appeared in Poetry Daily, Denver Quarterly, Bennington Review, and Copper Nickel. TR holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and is the cofounder/co-editor of Afternoon Visitor, a new journal of poetry and hybrid text.

Iris A. Law is a poet, editor, and educator living in the San Francisco Bay Area. A Kundiman fellow whose poems have appeared in journals such as Hyphen, Menagerie, and Waxwing and are anthologized in They Rise Like a Wave: An Anthology of Asian American Women Poets (Blue Oak Press, 2022), she is also cofounder and editor of the literary magazine Lantern Review. Her chapbook, Periodicity, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2013.

Da-Lin explores time, death, and cultural clashes in her fiction with a dash of weird. She grew up in Asia (Taiwan), grew again in North America (Canada and USA), and is now experiencing growing pains once more in her third and probably-not-final continent of Europe (Portugal). She has won the PEN America Emerging Voices Fellowship and the James Kirkwood Literary Award. Her works in progress include a multigenerational mystery novel spanning 100 years of Taiwanese history, a short story collection, and a nonfiction book about the pursuit of nirvana. For more, visit Da-Lin.com.

Katie Moulton is the author of the memoir Dead Dad Club (Audible, 2022). Her writing appears in Sewanee Review, Oxford American, the Believer, Electric Literature, No Depression, and elsewhere. Her work has been supported by fellowships from MacDowell, Bread Loaf, Art Omi, Djerassi, Tin House, and other organizations. From St. Louis, she lives in Baltimore.