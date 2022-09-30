September 2022 (Part Two)

Whiting Award winner Morgan Meis’s The Fate of the Animals—the second volume in his Three Paintings Trilogy—has just been released by Slant Books. An exploration of Franz Marc’s 1913 masterpiece of the same name, Meis references Norse mythology, Degas, Nietzsche, and others to study the painting in depth. Meis’s essay “Two Letters About Two Viewings of To the Wonder” appeared in NER 39.2.