September 2022 (Part Two)

Here are five more new releases from NER authors to add to your fall reading list. Be sure to shop these and other contributor titles on our Bookshop page.
Tawanda Mulalu’s debut poetry collection, Please Make Me Pretty I Don’t Want to Die, is hot off the press from Princeton University Press. Mulalu’s poems “Song,” “Connecticut,” and “My Brother Does Not Return for My Mother’s Fiftieth” appeared in our most recent emerging writers issue, NER 42.4.
New York Times poetry columnist Elisa Gabbert’s third poetry collection, Normal Distance, is out now from Soft Skull. Gabbert’s work has been praised as possessing a “questing, restless intelligence” (Kirkus Reviews). Her poems “Historians of the Future” and “Bright & Distant Objects” appeared in NER 41.3.
Wo Chan’s debut poetry collection, Togetherness, was released by Nightboat Books earlier this fall. In a starred review, Publisher’s Weekly praised the collection as a “vivid and surprising work . . . Daring and original, Chan’s poetry collapses categories to create inspired art.” Their poem “Years Flow by Like Water” appeared in NER 43.1.
Robert and Elizabeth Chandler’s translation of Vasily Grossman’s The People Immortal is out now from The New York Review of Books. Robert Chandler is a two-time recipient of the American Association of Teachers of Slavic and East European Languages translation prize. Several of Robert and Elizabeth Chandler’s Russian translations appeared in NER 34.3-4.
Whiting Award winner Morgan Meis’s The Fate of the Animals—the second volume in his Three Paintings Trilogy—has just been released by Slant Books. An exploration of Franz Marc’s 1913 masterpiece of the same name, Meis references Norse mythology, Degas, Nietzsche, and others to study the painting in depth. Meis’s essay “Two Letters About Two Viewings of To the Wonder” appeared in NER 39.2.
Find more titles by NER authors on our Bookshop page.