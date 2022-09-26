Welcome to the fall issue of NER 43.3, now shipping from the printer. Whether exploring the mystery of fever and illness, violence in a synagogue, or a father or mother moving into the past tense, the pieces here frequently take on ultimate things through the earthy particular.

A special feature, “Mirroring Practice: Poets Respond to Jasper Johns,” includes new poems by Rick Barot, Khadijah Queen, Cole Swensen, and Brian Teare, written in response to a recent Jasper Johns retrospective. Suphil Lee Park translates Korean women poets from previous centuries, and essays explore cities and wilderness past and present, from a police station in Lagos to the streets of Berlin to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Plus new work by a dozen poets and fiction writers.

Browse the full table of contents here, then order a copy for yourself, a friend, or loved one.

We dedicate this issue to the memory of Marcia Parlow Pomerance, our steadfast, beloved managing editor from 2013 to 2021, who devoted herself to NER with patience, precision, good humor, and abiding compassion.