September 2022

Need some inspiration for your fall reading list? NER has you covered! Part 1 of our September roundup includes new work by a Pulitzer Prize winner, a lyric memoir, acclaimed novels, and more. Shop these new titles on our Bookshop.org page, and look out for part 2.

Stacey D’Erasmo’s fifth novel, The Complicities, is out now from Algonquin. The Complicities has received praise for incorporating “smooth shifts in perspective and understated and precise prose” (Publishers Weekly). D’Erasmo’s essay “Influence: A Practice in Three Wanders,” appeared in NER 31.4.

Out now from Archipelago is Scholastique Mukasonga’s Kibogo. Publishers Weekly called the novel “Complex and revelatory

. . . Mukasonga complicates the blurry line between history and myth and critiques its relationship to colonialism.” Mukasonga’s short fiction appeared in NER 39.1 and 41.3.

Salvadoran poet Javier Zamora’s Solito: A Memoir is hot off the press from Hogarth. The New York Times Book Review praised the moving collection, noting “Zamora writes like someone who cannot afford to forget.” Zamora’s poem “Exiliados” appeared in NER 38.1.

From Pulitzer Prize winner Jorie Graham comes the poetry collection [To] the Last [Be] Human. Published by Copper Canyon Press, [To] the Last [Be] Human brings together four books of poems: Sea Change, Place, Fast, and Runaway. Graham’s work has appeared in multiple issues of NER, including volumes 1.4 and 15.1.

Aldo Amparán’s debut poetry collection, Brother Sleep, is out now from Alice James. This haunting, long-awaited collection was selected as the winner of the 2020 Alice James Award. Amparán’s poems “The House Has Teeth” and “A History” appeared in NER 42.3.

