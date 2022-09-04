Marcia Parlow Pomerance

New England Review mourns the loss of Marcy Pomerance, our recent managing editor and dear friend, who passed away on July 20, 2022. Her presence will continue to resonate with all of the writers, readers, and fellow staff members whose lives and words she touched with such care and enthusiasm. Marcy brought warmth and humanity to everything she did and we remain forever grateful for time she spent with us at NER.

NER office manager Eli Sutton says, “I admired Marcy’s way with words (she was an inspiring writer, re-writer, proofreader, and grammarian) and her literacy (her sense of what worked and what didn’t in prose was always spot-on), but what I miss is her laughter, her honesty, and her humanity. She was a friend, which is the best kind of colleague.”

NER editor Carolyn Kuebler offers a note of remembrance in our forthcoming issue, touching upon Marcy’s equanimity and compassion—and time spent talking in her green chairs. “Marcy had a gift for perspective. She could take the long view even in the most overwhelming situations without ever belittling the difficulty of the present.”

Middlebury College provides this note In Memoriam. We welcome further words of remembrance from our readers and from our writers, whom Marcy was always proud to call her own.