Summer 2022 (Part 2)

David Baker’s eleventh poetry collection, Whale Fall, is out now from W.W. Norton & Co. Environmentally focused, Whale Fall has won Baker critical acclaim as a “peerless poet of the natural world” (New York Times Book Review). Baker has appeared in several issues of NER, most recently NER 40.2, and the forthcoming 43.3.
Out now from Graywolf Press is Charles Baxter’s Wonderlands: Essays on the Life of Literature, a wide-reaching collection of craft essays. Baxter has appeared in multiple issues of NER, and his short story “Sloth,” (NER 43.3-4) was featured as “notable” in Best American Short Stories 2015.
May-lee Chai’s short story collection, Tomorrow in Shanghai, drops this month from Blair. Investigating the cultural complexities of China, the diasporic experience, and more, Tomorrow in Shanghai complements her award-winning story collection Useful Phrases for Immigrants. Chai’s essay “Women of Nanjing,” originally published in NER 41.3, was later anthologized in Best American Essays 2021.
Hot off the press is Lauren Acampora’s “arresting” (Publisher’s Weekly) new novel, The Hundred Waters (Grove Atlantic). Acampora is the author of The Paper Wasp, which was named a “Best Summer Read” by The New York Times Book Review, USA Today, and Oprah Magazine. Her writing has appeared in NER volumes 27.3 & 40.1.
Kazim Ali’s translation of famed Mauritian writer Ananda Devi’s When the Night Agrees to Speak to Me is out this month from Phoneme Media. Ali is an accomplished translator, author, and critic, whose original essay “Shreela Ray: An Introduction” appeared in NER 41.1.
Released earlier this year from Cinnamon Press, Morning Lit: Portals After Alia is the sixth collection of poetry from Lebanese poet, writer, and critic Omar Sabbagh. Sabbagh’s poems “Letter to an Innocent in the Time of War” and “Unhomely” appeared in NER 43.2.
Michael Martin Shea’s translation of Liliana Ponce’s Fudekara was published just this June by Cardboard House Press. Shea’s translations and original writings have appeared in numerous journals including Best New Poets, Colorado Review, and Fence. His translation of Liliana Ponce’s poetry sequence “The Somber Station” first appeared in NER 42.4.
