Summer 2022

Not When I’m Gone by novelist, short story writer, screenwriter and critic Roger Salloch makes its debut this June from The Permanent Press. Salloch‘s essay “Provenance” appeared in NER 40.1.

O, the third full-length poetry collection by Lebanese writer Zeina Hashem Beck, will hit shelves on July 5 and is available for preorder from Penguin Random House. Beck‘s poem “Bulbul” appears in our latest issue, NER 43.2.

Coming this July from Bellevue Press is Norman Lock’s Voices in the Dead House, the anticipated ninth book in his American Novels series. Lock‘s work has appeared in NER several times, most recently in NER 34.2.



Vincent Czyz’s new collection of critical and personal essays, The Secret Adventures of Order, is out this July from Rain Mountain Press. Czyz’s essay “Collage and the Secret Adventures of Order” appeared in NER 35.3.

The paperback release of Rajiv Mohabir’s award-winning book, Antiman: A Hybrid Memoir, is out this August from Restless Books. Mohabir’s poems “Immigrant Aria” and “Boy-Not-Boy” appeared in NER 38.4.

