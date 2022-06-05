Middlebury Reunion 2022

New England Review is pleased to announce the return of its annual gathering of Middlebury College alumni and faculty authors during Middlebury’s reunion weekend, on Saturday, June 11, at 1:00-2:00 p.m. Axinn Center, Room 229, Middlebury College. For reunion attendees only.

This year brings a range of accomplished alumni—Richard Hawley (’67), Suzanne Wise (’87), Alicia Wright (’11.5), and Matthew Wilson (’22)—as well as faculty and alumna author Stacie Cassarino (’97). They will read from a range of poems, stories, essays, and more.

Stacie Cassarino (’97 & Visiting Assistant Professor of English and American Literatures) is the author of the poetry collection Zero at the Bone (2009), which received the Lambda Literary Award and the Audre Lorde Award, and a critical work, Culinary Poetics and Edible Images in Twentieth-Century American Literature (2018). She was awarded the 92Y “Discovery”/The Nation prize. Her poems have appeared in Poetry Northwest, Agni, Crazyhorse, Gulf Coast, the New Republic, and elsewhere. She lives in Vermont with her three daughters and teaches at Middlebury College.

Richard Hawley (’67), a writer of fiction, poetry, and literary nonfiction, has published more than thirty books and monographs. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic, American Film, Commonweal, America, Orion, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Christian Science Monitor, and others. He is the former headmaster of University School in Cleveland and the founding president of the International Boys Schools Coalition. For ten years he taught fiction and nonfiction writing at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Matthew Wilson (’22), who just graduated from Middlebury with a degree in English & American Literatures, grew up in East Burke, Vermont, where he attended Burke Mountain Academy as an elite Alpine ski racer. His work to date is grounded in place and person, weaving together the physical and psychological experience of growing up in the Northeast Kingdom. In the future, he intends to apply to MFA programs where he will develop a keener sense of language and expand his writer’s mind.

Suzanne Wise (’87) is the author of four collections of poetry and prose. Her books of poetry include The Book of Space (Tammy) and The Kingdom of the Subjunctive (Alice James Books). Her poetry has also been published in dozens of journals—including Bennington Review, Boston Review, Bomb, Green Mountains Review, Ploughshares, and Tikkun—andshe has been awarded writing residencies at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, MacDowell, and Yaddo. Her other writing includes news, reviews, and essays about art, poetry, and culture. She is currently at work on a graphic memoir and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Alicia Wright (’11.5), originally from Georgia, received fellowships from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the University of Denver, where she is a Ph.D. candidate in English & Literary Arts: Creative Writing. Her poetry has appeared or is forthcoming in Paris Review, Ecotone, Third Coast, jubilat, and others. An NER intern in 2011, she served as the 2020–2021 Denver Quarterly Editorial Fellow and works currently as its Managing Editor; she is also the editor of Annulet: A Journal of Poetics.