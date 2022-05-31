‘Tis the season for blossoms and books! In this month’s roundup, we’re celebrating five new poetry and short story collections by NER authors. Be sure to shop these titles on our Bookshop.org page!
Ada Limón’s sixth collection of poetry, The Hurting Kind, is out now from Milkweed Editions. Limón’s poem “Open Water” appeared in NER 42.2.
Winner of the BOA Short Fiction Prize, Gabrielle Lucille Fuentes’s short story collection Are We Ever Our Own is now out on shelves. Fuentes’s story “The Burial of Fidelia Armando Castell” was published in NER 40.2.
Meron Hadero’s debut short story collection, A Down Home Meal for These Difficult Times, is now out from Restless Books. Hadero’s story “Medallion” appeared in NER 41.3.
Event Horizon, Cate Marvin’s fourth poetry collection, just released from Copper Canyon Press on May 24. Marvin’s poems have appeared in multiple issues of NER, most recently in issue 42.2.
Fady Joudah’s translations of Palestinian poet Maya Abu Al-Hayyat was published by Milkweed Editions earlier this month. Joudah’s poems and translations have appeared in multiple issues of NER, and are forthcoming in NER 43.2.
