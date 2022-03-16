Winner of the 2022 Emerging Writers Award

New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference are delighted to announce the selection of Helene Achanzar as the recipient of the eighth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers. She was chosen among a strong pool of emerging writers published in NER in 2021, including the six finalists.

Helene Achanzar’s poems “Etymology” and “Chicago” appeared in NER 42.4.

She is a Filipina Canadian poet and educator. Her writing can be found in Oxford American, jubilat, Sixth Finch, and elsewhere. She is an Associate Editor for Poetry Northwest, Midwest Regional Chair for Kundiman, and the Director of Programs at the Chicago Poetry Center.

Helene will receive a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in August 2022, as the Stephen Donadio Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar. Congratulations to Helene!