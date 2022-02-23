Announcing the Finalists for 2022

It is with enormous pleasure that we announce the finalists for the eighth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Helene Achanzar

Scott Broker

Jung Hae Chae

Emelie Griffin

G. K. Heart

Marguerite W. Sullivan



This award provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in August 2022 and is given annually to an emerging writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the past year. The winner will be announced in March.

Congratulations to all six finalists!

We are proud to have published such strong work from emerging writers in 2021.