A splendid time to give NER

Give a year of great new literature

to the readers and writers in your life!



HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Just $29 for a one-year subscription (4 issues).

Holiday rates available until 12 pm December 22



Order online

Or call 800-450-9571



“NER was one of the first journals that published me, and decades later it’s still a journal I would happily send my work to. I think reading the work in NER makes me a better reader and a writer. Simply one of the best out there.” —Victoria Chang, author of Obit, Dear Memory, and more

Due to a shipping delay, new orders will ship after Jan. 2.