Help us continue the literary conversation

WRITING FROM AROUND THE WORLD: Our spring issue featured eleven contemporary Cuban writers, both well-established and previously unknown in English. We also presented translations from Arabic, French, Polish, and Russian, and a portfolio of writing from Lebanon is coming in summer 2022.



NEW WORK BY OVER 100 WRITERS: The last issue of this year will again be dedicated exclusively to emerging writers, and we published many more throughout the year, alongside their better-known peers, including Kaveh Akbar, Ellen Bass, May-lee Chai, Susan Daitch, Ada Límon, Carl Phillips, Ismet Prcic, and Jenn Shapland.



AUDIO: The NER Out Loud podcast is now 16 episodes strong. Hosted by our student interns, the podcast presents intimate conversations between writers and readers. Recordings of individual authors are available on our website throughout the year.



OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS: In addition to our regular, year-round internships, NER hosts biweekly meetings in which editors and students engage in discussions about new writing, giving them a chance to read and evaluate new work beyond the classroom workshop.



NEW DESIGN, NEW POETRY EDITOR: The print journal this year got a fresh new design, giving it a more contemporary look and greater legibility. We also welcomed poet, scholar, and educator Jennifer Chang as our new poetry editor, with her first issue appearing in fall 2021.

