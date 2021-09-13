Join us on September 22, 7 pm EST, at the Mahaney Arts Center at Middlebury College for a reading (and singing) by beloved singer, writer, and self-proclaimed “DivaMan” François Clemmons. He will read from his memoir, Officer Clemmons, and offer spontaneous remarks and songs on the Robison Hall stage.

For those not in Middlebury, the event will be available at the Robison Hall YouTube channel.

Known to the world from his role on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Clemmons has long been known locally as the Alexander Twilight Artist in Residence and director of the Martin Luther King Spiritual Choir at Middlebury College, where he served from 1997 until his retirement in 2015. He is also an actor, activist, and Grammy Award–winning singer. Officer Clemmons has recently been released in paperback.

The event will be followed by a book signing in the lobby. Proceeds from the Vermont Book Shop’s sales will benefit WomenSafe. The event is free and open to the public. Masks and vaccinations (or valid medical or religious exemptions) are required. Sponsored by New England Review—where the first excerpt from the book was published—Vermont Book Shop, Mahaney Arts Center, and the President’s Office at Middlebury College.

Photo: Todd Balfour, courtesy Vermont Arts Council.