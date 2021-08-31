Join us September 9

Thursday, September 9
8 pm EST, 7 pm CST, 6p MST, 5 pm PST
ONLINE
Join us for a reading from the current issue of New England Review—Rick Barot’s last issue as poetry editor. We’ll be celebrating Rick’s seven years at the helm, and welcoming new poetry editor Jennifer Chang.
FEATURING
Philipe AbiYouness • Kaveh Akbar • Jennifer Grotz • Jenny Johnson • Dana Levin • Cate Marvin • Wayne Miller • Matthew Olzmann • Carl Phillips • Kevin Prufer • Paul Tran
Registration link: https://middlebury.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qLYotKipQEKHj1mx1EyPJg
