New England Review

NER Poetry Celebration

Join us September 9

Thursday, September 9
8 pm EST, 7 pm CST, 6p MST, 5 pm PST
ONLINE

Join us for a reading from the current issue of New England Review—Rick Barot’s last issue as poetry editor. We’ll be celebrating Rick’s seven years at the helm, and welcoming new poetry editor Jennifer Chang.

FEATURING

Philipe AbiYouness • Kaveh Akbar • Jennifer Grotz • Jenny Johnson • Dana Levin • Cate Marvin • Wayne Miller • Matthew Olzmann • Carl Phillips • Kevin Prufer • Paul Tran

Registration link: https://middlebury.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qLYotKipQEKHj1mx1EyPJg

