New England Review

Listen to NER

AbiYouness, Grotz, Johnson, Miller, and Phillips

Five NER 42.2 poets read their work aloud.

Philipe AbiYouness reads his poem “When They Cut The Power”: “When they cut the power, / we sliced the cantaloupe in the dark.”
AbiYouness also reads “يا ماما ! for the Empty House,” which touches on the varying forms and magnitudes of loss.
Jennifer Grotz reads “Poem or Story”: “My life from its start / was an expanding middle, my mother’s.”
Jenny Johnson reads “Submission”: “When you tear the top / off a marigold, there are / so many fine, loose strings.”
Wayne Miller reads “Camoufleurs”: “When the boys and I went out / in the woods with our BB guns, / we wore our fathers’ massive / fatigues. We shot each other / from inside our fathers’ / narratives.”
Carl Phillips reads “The Night, the Plan, the Stars,” which in only six lines plunges readers into a dreamlike scene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read moreAudio

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories