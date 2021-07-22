AbiYouness, Grotz, Johnson, Miller, and Phillips

Listen to NERAbiYouness, Grotz, Johnson, Miller, and Phillips Five NER 42.2 poets read their work aloud. Philipe AbiYouness reads his poem “When They Cut The Power”: “When they cut the power, / we sliced the cantaloupe in the dark.” AbiYouness also reads “يا ماما ! for the Empty House,” which touches on the varying forms and magnitudes of loss. Jennifer Grotz reads “Poem or Story”: “My life from its start / was an expanding middle, my mother’s.” Jenny Johnson reads “Submission”: “When you tear the top / off a marigold, there are / so many fine, loose strings.” Wayne Miller reads “Camoufleurs”: “When the boys and I went out / in the woods with our BB guns, / we wore our fathers’ massive / fatigues. We shot each other / from inside our fathers’ / narratives.” Carl Phillips reads “The Night, the Plan, the Stars,” which in only six lines plunges readers into a dreamlike scene. Share this:TwitterFacebook
Leave a Reply