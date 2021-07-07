New Books by NER Authors

Three new titles from our NER authors mark the start of a prolific summer publication season!







Lisa Taddeo, author of the #1 New York Times bestseller Three Women, recently returned with another explosive look into the interior lives of women. Animal (Avid Reader Press) is “a depiction of female rage at its rawest, and a visceral exploration of the fallout from a male-dominated society.” Her short story “Forty-Two” was published in NER 36.1, performed in NER Out Loud, and selected for the 2017 Pushcart Prize.

Novelist and poet Maria Hummel released her latest novel, Lesson In Red (Counterpoint Press), a provocative, noir thriller that “exposes dark questions about power and the art world and reveals the fatal mistakes that can befall those who threaten its status quo.” Maria Hummel contributions to NER include her poem “The First Turn Might Be the Right One Home” in NER 34.1, her story “No Others Before Me” in NER 31.2, and her poem “Keepers” in NER 27.3.

Rachel Hadas is a poet, translator, essayist, and author of more than twenty books throughout the span of her career. Her most recent release, Piece by Piece (Paul Dry Books), is a collection of selected prose that “sifts through the texts and experiences of her bookish life to pass on her findings to new readers.” Her work has appeared numerous times in NER, and her poem “Mysterious Microclimates” appears in the summer 2021 issue, NER 42.2.

You can shop these titles and more on the New England Review’s Author Books Summer 2021 Bookshop page.