White nights in the north, cicadas in the south

The summer issue has shipped from the printer!

In it you’ll find bright blue skies over Moscow and Colorado, humming cicadas and hissing summer lawns. This issue also has a distinct Slavic and post-Soviet presence, with work by Russian story writer Yevgeny Bukhin and Bulgarian poet Aksinia Mihaylova, a new translation of Dostoevsky, and a rediscovery from the notebooks of Chekhov. In fiction, debut author Dana Wilson takes her characters to contemporary Armenia, while award-winning novelist Ismet Prcic returns to Yugoslavia (and its dissolution) in the 1980s and ’90s. Also in fiction, Rob Ehle and Susan Heeger illuminate California childhoods, while in an essay Thomas Dai travels across the US in the shadow of Nabokov. Dan O’Brien encounters Dan O’Brien, and essayists Suzanne Rivecca and Jesse Lee Kercheval reckon with memory and truth.

With this issue, New England Review says farewell to poetry editor Rick Barot, who has gathered 21 poets for his final edition, among them longtime NER authors Cate Marvin, Carl Phillips, G. C. Waldrep, and Rachel Hadas, as well as NER newcomers Ellen Bass, Philipe AbiYouness, Paul Tran, Christopher DeWeese, and Ada Límon. Also leaving NER this summer is managing editor Marcia Pomerance, who has been a central part of the NER team since 2013, developing the magazine’s digital presence and shepherding nearly a thousand poems, stories, and essays into print.

Samples from NER 42.2 can be found online, but you’ll want to get a full copy of this gorgeous issue with cover art by Dave Jordano.

Print and ebook editions can be purchased online via Submittable or over the good old-fashioned phone (we really will call you back).