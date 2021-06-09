Zach Linge and Celeste Levy





Poet Zach Linge in the forest (left); performer Celeste Levy on stage in the Mahaney Center, Middlebury College

Since live audiences were limited this fall, when our annual NER Out Loud Live program was scheduled, this year we took the staged readings to the podcast format!

Listen here, as Middlebury student actor Celeste Levy reads the poem “Offered as Suddenly a Forest” by Zach Linge.

The reading is followed by a conversation between Celeste and Zach, who talk about the poem from both the reader’s and the writer’s points of view. They explore the origins of the poem’s images, writing during the pandemic, and the shades of truth that poetry can reveal.

“Offered as Suddenly a Forest” was originally published in NER 41.1, along with the poem “Branches.” Both poems can be read online. This episode is hosted by Carolyn Kuebler, Editor of NER.

Visit NER’s podcast page here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts or listen on Soundcloud.