NER Is a Finalist for the Firecracker Award!

New England Review is a finalist for the 2021 Firecracker Award for General Excellence in literary magazines from CLMP (Community of Literary Magazines and Presses). We’re proud to be in such good company with the other finalist magazines, as well as with NER authors Victoria Chang and Khaled Mattawa, whose books are finalists for the Poetry Award, and Michael X. Wang, whose book is a finalist for the Fiction Award.

The CLMP Firecracker Awards Series aims to recognize the books and magazines that make a significant contribution to our literary culture and the publishers that strive to introduce important voices to readers far and wide.

Read more the Firecracker Awards at CLMP, and keep an eye out for the winners, to be announced at the virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 23 at 7 PM EST.