McKenna Marsden and Madison Middleton



McKenna Marsden

Since live audiences were limited this fall, when our annual NER Out Loud Live program was scheduled, this year we took the staged readings to the podcast format!

Listen here, as Middlebury student actor Madison Middleton reads from the short story “Suffering in Motion” by McKenna Marsden.

The reading is followed by a conversation between Madison and McKenna, who talk about the story from both the reader’s and the writer’s points of view, touching on the power of running and what it means to be nonbinary.

“Suffering in Motion” was originally published in NER 40.4. Episode hosted by Carolyn Kuebler, Editor of NER.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts or listen on Soundcloud.