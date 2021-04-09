New Books by NER Authors





Spring continues to be a busy season for NER authors — particularly our poets! Kerrin McCadden released American Wake (Black Sparrow Press), a book of poetry that explores the author’s Irish identity as well as “family, death and grief, apologies, and all manner of departures.” McCadden’s poem, “The Magpie: A Key” was published in NER 40.3.

Diane Seuss, Pulitzer Prize finalist in poetry for her book Four-Legged Girl, recently published frank: sonnets (Graywolf Press). This candid collection of sonnets chronicles “a life at risk of spilling over the edge of the page, from Seuss’s working-class childhood in rural Michigan to the dangerous allures of New York City and back again.” Seuss’s poem “Memento Mori” was featured in NER 36.4.

Fady Joudah’s latest release, Tethered to Stars: Poems (Milkweed Editions), “inhabits the deductive tongue of astronomy, the oracular throat of astrology, and the living language of loss and desire.” Joudah’s poetry has appeared in NER 38.4.

Cortney Lamar Charleston, published in NER 37.2, released his much anticipated second volume of poetry, Doppelgangbanger (Haymarket Books). The collection “examines the performance of Black masculinity in the U.S., and its relationship to family, love and community.”





You can shop these titles and more on the New England Review’s Author Books Spring 2021 Bookshop page.