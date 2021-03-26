New England Review

In Memorium

Heidi Astrid Schmaltz

Photo of Heidi Astrid Schmaltz

Translator and poet Heidi Astrid Schmaltz, who translated the poetry by Edgardo Hinginio that appears in our Cuban literature feature, passed away on February 21, just as the issue was being completed. These were her first literary translations to be published, though she devoted much of her life to the study of Spanish literature and language. She was also a poet and a member of the Oregon Society of Translators and Interpreters.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 5 pm (Pacific Time) on Zoom. Readers may also visit her memorial page.

We offer our deepest condolences to Heidi’s friends and family.

