From Granma to Boston and Havana and Back

New design. New writing from Cuba. New essays, stories, and poems—from Susan Daitch, Carl Dennis, Matthew Lansburgh, Charif Shanahan, and more.

In our long-awaited translation feature of new writing from Cuba, you’ll find “hyper-real, speculative, socio-politically explicit, photographically existential, and experimental forms,” says translator Katerina Gonzalez Seligmann in her introduction. You’ll find writers from Havana, Camagüey, and Granma province, writers living in Boston, Miami, and beyond, some with many awards to their name and some up-and-coming.

This spring issue also presents Marianne Boruch’s poems of astonishment, Debbie Urbanski’s Oddist and Evenist America, Kat Meads’s obsessive look at “Things Woolfian,” and a short and potent rediscovery from James George Frazer. And that’s just a small segment of what you’ll find in NER 42.1. See the full-to-bursting table of contents here.

You’ll want to get a full copy of this gorgeous issue in our all-new design. Print and ebook editions can be purchased online via Submittable or over the good old-fashioned phone (we really will call you back).