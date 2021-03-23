New Books by NER Authors

Our prolific New England Review writers continue to amaze us with their March book publications.





Jessie Van Eerden, Winner of the 2019 Dzanc Books Prize for Fiction, recently published Call It Horses (Dzanc Books). According to John Englehardt, “…this novel shows us what we gain when we become outlaws in our own lives.” Jessie Van Erden shared a new look at the story of Mary and Maria in NER 40.3, and you can hear her speak more about it on episode 13 of our podcast.

Novelist and short story writer, Brock Clarke released I, Grape; or the Case for Fiction (Acre Books) where he approaches the art of fiction from different angles. Clarke has published frequently in NER, most recently with the story “Transported” in NER 35.3.

Kim Addonizio’s eighth volume of poetry, Now We’re Getting Somewhere (Norton), “…is an essential companion to your practice of the Finnish art of kalsarikännit—drinking at home, alone in your underwear, with no intention of going out.” Addonizio’s poem, “Thousands of Times Throughout the Day” was featured in NER 36.3.

Yusef Komunyakaa’s Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth (Farrar, Straus, Giroux) is a compilation of poems from the past twenty years of his work along with new poems. A New York Times Book Review critic wrote, “He refuses to be trivial; and he even dares beauty.” Komunyakaa is a recipient of the 1994 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry and was published in NER 16.1!





You can shop these March titles and more on the New England Review’s Author Books Spring 2021 Bookshop page.