A New Book from NER’s Nonfiction Editor

We are thrilled to announce the release today of a new book The Counterforce by NER‘s Nonfiction editor—J. M. Tyree—just published by Fiction Advocate. Congratulations, Josh!

From the publisher: The Counterforce is “a lucid guide” to Thomas Pynchon’s detective novel, Inherent Vice. Each chapter of The Counterforce is arranged after something Pynchon stands against: Los Angeles, Celebrity, Real Estate, Smiling, Reality, Sobriety, Sanity, Werewolves, etc.

“J.M. Tyree’s The Counterforce, unlike so much literary scholarship, is brilliant and hilarious and stamped with style on every page. This wonderful book is a skeleton key for unlocking both Pynchon’s novels and our own fictional futures.” —Jim Gavin, Creator/Executive Producer, AMC’s Lodge 49

In addition to The Counterforce, J. M. Tyree is the coauthor of Our Secret Life in the Movies (with Michael McGriff), an NPR’s Best Book Selection, and of BFI Film Classics: The Big Lebowski (with Ben Walters), from the British Film Institute.

Read an excerpt—”Against Sobriety”—on our site here.

The Counterforce can be purchased from Fiction Advocate or from your local bookstore.