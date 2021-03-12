New Books by NER Authors





NER authors have had a great publication month this March! Ryan Dennis, published in NER 41.4, released his first novel, The Beasts They Turned Away (Epoque Press), a literary Gothic that “confronts an apprehensive rural community caught up in the uncertainties of a rapidly changing world.”

Another author debuting in March is Cheswayo Mphanza. His poem, “Lester Leaps In,” has been featured in NER 38.2. Awarded the 2020 Sillerman First Book Prize for African Poets, The Rinehart Frames (University of Nebraska Press) is a collection of poems that “questions the boundaries of diaspora and narrative through a tethering of voices and forms that infringe on monolithic categorizations of Blackness and what can be intersected with it.”

To cap off the list of dazzling debuts, Emma Duffy-Comparone’s short story collection Love Like That (Henry Holt & Company) has been named “Best New Book of 2021” by Vogue and Refinery29 and “Most Anticipated Book of 2021” by Lit Hub. Her works have been published in NER 36.4 and 40.3.

Finally, Kazim Ali published Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water (Milkweed Editions), a book of nonfiction that “explores questions of land and power” in dialogue with the local Pimicikamak community living near his childhood home of Jenpeg, Manitoba. The book has been featured in Ecotone as “Most Anticipated Indie Press Pick of 2021” and in the Minneapolis Star Tribune as “Book to Look Forward to in 2021.” Ali has been published in numerous NER issues such as 36.2, 38.1, and 41.1.





You can shop these March titles and more on the New England Review’s Author Books Spring 2021 Bookshop page.