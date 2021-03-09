Emerging Writers 2021

To publish emerging writers alongside those who are well-known is the mantra of literary magazines everywhere, but New England Review is truly dedicated to discovering significant new voices—and to giving them a place in the broader literary discussion that happens all around us and in every issue of our journal.

We published our first issue dedicated to emerging writers in December 2020, and another is forthcoming in 2021.

This spring’s submission period is the perfect time for writers who have not yet published a book to send us their best work. We’ll be open in all genres for at least the month of March and likely through May 1, though we may close early if we reach our limit of submissions.

Also keep an eye out for the NER Award for Emerging Writers, as the winner will be announced later this month. Finalists this year are Su Cho (41.1), Justin Danzy (41.3), Lydia Paar (41.4), Kate Petersen (41.3), Laura Schmitt (41.2), and Samyak Shertok (41.4).