New Books by NER Authors





February has been a fantastic publication month for NER authors. Charles Lamar Phillips’s historical noir novel, Estranged (Random House Publishing) follows a controversial city editor as he grapples with mid-century journalism; the historical post-war battles between the Mob and trade unions serve as the backdrop. Chapter 16 of Estranged formed the basis of the piece, “Prairie Symposium” that appeared in NER 32.2! Check out more from Charles Phillips at www.charleslamarphillips.com.

Former NER poetry editor and contributor, C. Dale Young recently published a poetry collection, Prometeo (Four Way Books). Prometeo was featured in Lambda Literary’s February’s Most Anticipated LGBTQ Books List, the Millions’ “Must Read Poetry: February 2021”, and Library Journal’s “Books and Authors To Know: Poetry Titles To Watch 2021.” Alex Dimitrov, published in NER 36.3 has also released a poetry collection, Love and Other Poems (Copper Canyon) – his third book!

Other new books this month include Maria Stepanova’s “multi-faceted essay,” In Memory of Memory (New Directions) , translated by poet Sasha Dugdale. Dugdale was published in NER 41.2. February brought a new book by Paisley Rekdal, Appropriate: A Provocation (W.W. Norton and Company) that “presents a generous new framework for one of the most controversial subjects in contemporary literature” — cultural appropriation.







You can shop these February titles and more on the New England Review’s Author Books Winter 2021 Bookshop page.