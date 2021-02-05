New Books by NER Authors

November was a great publication month for NER author Dan O’Brien who published two books! A former Guggenheim Fellow in Drama & Performance Art, O’Brien is an award-winning poet and playwright. His play Key West, “…balances the fine line between past and present, reality and shadow,” while The Angel in the Trees and Other Monologues showcases “…the humanity of lost souls longing to be heard.”

December brought a new book by Kat Meads, Dear DeeDee, a memoir-in-letters between Aunt K (the author) and her niece DeeDee. “A persistent theme: the inter-weavings of person and place.” Her essay “Things Woolfian,” is forthcoming in NER 42.1.

G.C. Waldrep’s seventh poetry collection, The Earliest Witnesses, begins where his prior collection left off: “This / is how the witness ends: touch, withdraw; touch again…” His “poems of witness” were published on January 1st, and bring testaments of the art of seeing into the new year. Waldrep has been published numerous times in NER, most recently in 37.1 and forthcoming in 42.2.

