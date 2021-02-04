NER + NEA = More Support for Writers

We are delighted to announce that the New England Review will receive $10,000 in support from the National Endowment for the Arts for 2021, to publish and promote the journal and NER Out Loud programs.

New England Review will publish original poetry, fiction, essays, and works in translation in a quarterly journal, available in print and digital formats. The work will be promoted through NER’s active website, events, and monthly thematic e-mails. The NER Out Loud programs will include an event in which student actors rehearse and read works from NER to a live theater audience, as well as a series of podcasts, which will include readings and conversations by students as well as by the authors themselves. These audio components will broaden the audience for the excellent work published in the journal and bring it to life in new ways.

This project is among 1,073 projects across America totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from New England Review,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “New England Review is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year.”

Funds from the NEA go a long way in making arts organizations like the New England Review thrive and we are grateful for their support. For more information on projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.