from NER 41.4

Buy the issue in print or as an ebook

Somewhere, years ago, I ate dirt.

Somehow I forgot this dark.

I forgot beginnings. Who recalls

the Earth’s birth? Years go on.

We become ruins, dust—oblivion.

The first brothers’ wisdom was to kill.

Soil the ground with blood. First breath

taken. Is this blood a curse? I ate it. . . .

[Read more]