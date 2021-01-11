Readings of work by Jessie van Eerden and John Freeman

Courtney Wright, undaunted by distance learning and a pandemic, hosts the NER Out Loud podcast.

What can love mean?

The host of this episode of NER Out Loud, Courtney Wright ‘21.5 brings together an essay and a poem from recent issues of NER, both exploring forms of love that exist outside the traditional bounds of romance and family.

Jessie van Eerden’s essay “A Story of Mary and Martha Taking in a Foster Girl,” read by Francis Price, is followed by an interview between the podcast host and the author.

Next, Nimaya Lemal reads “Columbine and Rue,” a poem by John Freeman.

This episode was produced and hosted by Courtney Wright, a Religion, Philosophy, and the Environment major in Middlebury’s class of 2021.5.

Listen to the NER Out Loud podcast here, or subscribe on Apple podcasts.