2021 Supporters

Here, with our thanks, are the names of those who gave to NER in 2021, above and beyond the cost of a subscription. We also gratefully acknowledge the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of our 2020 programs, as well as our partners at Middlebury College, including President Laurie L. Patton.
* True Blue donors who have given for a minimum of three consecutive years.
Wilhemina Austin
Gary Bateman*
Holly Beatty Bernene & J. Christopher Bernene*
Hunter C. Bourne III*
Elizabeth L. Finch & Peter G. Coe
Laurence de Looze
Sheldon W. Dean Jr.
Marie & Lee Dixson
Maurene & Stephen Donadio*
Nancy & Jonathan Erickson
Castle W. Freeman Jr.*
Thomas Hummel
Lucy & Simeon H. Hutner*
Ann Jones-Weinstock & David Weinstock*
Joann Kobin
Madeleine B. & George M. Kuckel*
David & Elizabeth Muhlbaum
Charles S. Nelson
Paul Northrup
Anne K. O’Brien*
Larry I. Palmer*
Marcia Pomerance*
Christopher Ross*
Geeta Tewari
Nancy Zafris*
Elizabeth Zogby*