New Books by NER Authors





It’s been a great publication month for NER authors. New books this month include the book of essays How to Make a Slave by Jerald Walker, finalist for the 2020 National Book Award in Nonfiction; the debut memoir Lightning Flowers from Katherine E. Standefer; a nonfiction personal account of Syrian refugee camps from Steven Heighton; and a book of poetry written by Yang Jian and translated by Fiona Sze-Lorrain. Also in poetry, November brought a new collection by Jessica Gigot, an NER poetry submissions reader, and collections by both Kazim Ali and John Kinsella, both frequent NER authors.

You can shop these November titles and more on the New England Review‘s Author Books Fall 2020 Bookshop page.



