Super Mercado Lee Hou

Poetry from NER 41.3 (2020)

Rather than a Chinatown, it looks like a rundown street where a few Chinese have dropped anchor, orphans of imperial dragons, thousand-year-old recipes, and mysteries.

—Rafael Bernal, The Mongolian Conspiracy

Amid the aisles of fideo

de huevo, de arroz,

hongo negro, shitake,

crisanemos, pétalo de lili,

& clavo chino—

I remembered

how her apron pockets

kept a box-cutter,

how she bagged Mad Dog

& Wild Turkey,

or wrapped precisely—

like a gift—a pig’s foot

in wax paper.

