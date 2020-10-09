New England Review

Brandon Som

Super Mercado Lee Hou

Poetry from NER 41.3 (2020)
Subscribe today

Photo by Magdalena Reszczyńska on Unsplash

Rather than a Chinatown, it looks like a rundown street where a few Chinese have dropped anchor, orphans of imperial dragons, thousand-year-old recipes, and mysteries.
—Rafael Bernal, The Mongolian Conspiracy

Amid the aisles of fideo
de huevo, de arroz,
hongo negro, shitake,
crisanemos, pétalo de lili,
& clavo chino—
I remembered
how her apron pockets
kept a box-cutter,

how she bagged Mad Dog
& Wild Turkey,

or wrapped precisely—
like a gift—a pig’s foot
in wax paper.

[Read more]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read morePoetry

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories