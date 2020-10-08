Listen to 4 UK poets

Episode 12 of the NER Out Loud podcast has been released! Created, edited, and hosted by summer intern Simone Edgar Holmes, this episode presents Shazea Quraishi, Seni Seneviratne, Naomi Foyle, and Sasha Dugdale reading their work from New England Review.

From her remote-work home in Charlotte, Vermont, Simone brings together the voices of NER authors from South London, Brighton, Derbyshire, and Sussex, UK.

Listen in as Shazea Quraishi reads “Elegy,” Seni Seneviratne reads “A Girl in the Woods,” Naomi Foyle reads “Made from Fibres Not Readily Penetrated,” and Sasha Dugdale reads “Chair No. 14.” All of these poems and more are available online as part of NER‘s recent feature of 15 contemporary British poets, edited by Marilyn Hacker.

You can stream the NER Out Loud podcast from our website or Soundcloud. Or download from iTunes and subscribe.