New England Review

Elisa Gabbert

Bright & Distant Objects

Poetry from NER 41.3 (2020)
I read a headline that said, “Human hair behind pigeons’ lost toes, study finds.”
I thought it meant that pigeons were growing human hair . . . behind their toes, their lost toes?
I felt sick with fear.
I read a headline that said, “Just thinking about bright objects changes the size of your pupils.”
So how do we know that we’re actually experiencing anything?
How do we know that we’re not just thinking about objects, bright and distant? Concepts? The future?
What do we know of “the actual”?

