Fall 2020 Issue: Haunted and Haunting

The fall issue of New England Review (41.3), just released and shipping now from the printer, is haunted by ghosts and spirits, and by the trauma of history that is never quite settled. Ghosts come calling in May-lee Chai’s essay about the women of Nanjing, in fiction by Rwandan author Scholastique Mukasonga, and in poems by both torrin a. greathouse and Mark Wunderlich. They take center stage in a new translation of a work by Qing dynasty “Investigator of the Strange” Ji Yun and in a contemporary short story by Kirk Wilson.

Haunted in other ways are a new imagining of Rimbaud’s Season in Hell by poet and pacifist John Kinsella, fiction by contemporary Mexican writer Karla Marrufo, an essay about literature and trauma by Jeneva Stone, and poetry by Elisa Gabbert.

In addition to the above, you’ll find new poems by Anders Carlson-Wee, Victoria Chang, Justin Danzy, Lynn Domina, Denise Duhamel, Rodney Jones, Sydney Lea, Shara McCallum, Christina Pugh, and Brandon Som, and translations of poetry by Nobel laureate Nelly Sachs by Joshua Weiner with Linda B. Parshall.

More fiction by Kenneth Calhoun, Meron Hadero, and Kate Petersen and nonfiction by Laurence de Looze, Clifford Howard, and Alyssa Pelish.

Cover art, “The Summer Night Was Unusually Dark,” is by Danish artist Heidi P.

