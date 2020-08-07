Lopez, Lynch, Baker, and Yoon

Listen to NERLopez, Lynch, Baker, and Yoon Four NER authors read their work aloud (NER 41.1). Robert Lopez on the slurs that punctuated his New York childhood, in “Coming From Nowhere”: “Racists are a creative and prolific people.” Alessandra Lynch reads her poem “Going”: “Going now to dark, going now to write in the dark / love-cabinet . . .” Linda Frazee Baker reads her translation of “Little Diary of a Germany Journey,” by Max Frisch, taking us across the border into Germany in the spring of 1935. “I’ve just crossed over the border, and whenever one of us whose real homeland is language first sets foot on German soil, we feel a peculiar sense of strain . . .” Emiy Jungmin Yoon reads from her poem “Elsewhere”: “I read that a burro walked into a lake and killed herself / after losing her newborn, and believe in an elsewhere. . . .” Stream more from NER authors on our audio page! Share this:TwitterFacebook