A New Book from NER’s Poetry Editor

…truly wondrous. Every poem necessary, each built sturdily, with grace…I love this book. —Carl Phillips

We are very happy to announce that a new collection of poetry by NER‘s own poetry editor—Rick Barot—was just published today by Milkweed Editions. Congratulations, Rick!

From the publisher: For almost twenty years, Rick Barot has been writing some of the most stunningly crafted lyric poems in America, paying careful, Rilkean attention to the layered world that surrounds us. In The Galleons, he widens his scope, contextualizing the immigrant journey of his Filipino-American family in the larger history and aftermath of colonialism.

Rick Barot is the author of The Galleons, as well as three previous volumes of poetry: The Darker Fall; Want; which was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award and won the 2009 Grub Street Book Prize; and Chord. Chord received the UNT Rilke Prize, the PEN Open Book Award, and the Publishing Triangle’s Thom Gunn Award. It was also a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. He is the poetry editor for New England Review. He lives in Tacoma, Washington, and directs The Rainier Writing Workshop, the low-residency MFA program in creative writing at Pacific Lutheran University. He has been the poetry editor at New England Review since 2014.

The Galleons can be purchased from Milkweed Editions or from your local bookstore.